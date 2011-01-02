Phonte & 9th Wonder Squash 4 Year Beef

In the years since 9th Wonder split from hip-hop trio Little Brother, a lot has happened on both sides of the coin.

9th went on to produce tracks for Erykah Badu, Ludacris, and David Banner, start his own record label, and teach a few college courses at North Carolina Central University.

Phonte developed his The Foreign Exchange project with Nicolay, released two more Little Brother albums with Rapper Big Pooh before dissolving the group, and was nominated for a Grammy.

But while both 9th Wonder and Phonte were finding success without each other, fans wanted the two to patch up their beef and make Little Brother a trio again.

The two managed to keep details about their beef private, but according to a recent tweet from Phonte, that beef may be a thing of a past, though Little Brother will remain in the past.

Phonte posted the above photo of he and 9th on twitter along with these words:

Took 4 years, 2 plates of food and 6 hrs. of convo, but we squashed it. #brotherhood.

I appreciate the love for me and @9thwondermusic, but us mending our rift had nothing to do with music and everything to do with manhood.

We may collaborate in time, but this is not the start of a LB reunion as neither of us have interest in doing so. Sorry to disappoint.

Our friendship began as Phonte Coleman and Patrick Douthit long before a ‘LB’ or ‘9th Wonder’ existed. This was about rebuilding that bond.

So in closing, happy new year to all our supporters past and present. Feels great to start the year on a positive note. One love.”

Glad to hear that they were able to work things out!

