At long last Skillz makes good on dropping his annual “Rap-Up” for 2010. In true form he covers everything from the Earthquake in Haiti and Wiki Leaks to the infamous Kat Stacks and Antoine Dodson. The beat is a little more laid back than his past Rap-ups but it allows you to really absorb what he’s saying. Make sure to cop his album The World Needs More Skillz and follow him on Twitter @SKillzva.

Props to TheRap-Up.net

Skillz – 2010 Rap Up by TheRapUp

RELATED POSTS:

Also On The Urban Daily: