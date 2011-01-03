Jay-Z & Kanye’s “Watch The Throne” Album Coming Out Next Week?

We were silently wondering what happened to Kanye West after the release of his latest album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and figured that he’d gone back into hiding after the “Today” show incident.

Of course, we failed to remember talk of a little project he was working on with Jay-Z called Watch The Throne, which just may be dropping sooner than any of us expected.

While bringing in the New Year at Las Vegas club Marquee, Yeezy announced that Watch The Throne would be dropping in one week.

*Record Scratch Sound Effect*

ONE WEEK!

Hovi’s howl of approval after Kanye’s announcement is about as much confirmation as we need on this bit of news.

But will we actually see Watch The Throne on (at the earliest) January 8th?

