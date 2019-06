Even though his last album, Apollo Kids, just dropped a couple of weeks ago, Ghostface Killah is already working on the follow-up, a sequel to his 2000 classic, Supreme Clientele.

“We got the Supreme Clientele 2 coming, a monster,” Ghostface said in a video that was recently posted online.

