Jazmine Sullivan Announces Retirement From Music On Twitter

Jazmine Sullivan may have scored a hit last year with “Holding You Down (Goin In Circles)” from her second album, Love Me Back, but the singer is allegedly calling it quits.

In a series of tweets posted by Sullivan, and later taken down, she announced that she was retiring from the music business, much to the chagrin of her fans.

i’m making an official announcement that i am taking a break from music … i’m trying to figure out who i am … w/out a mike, paper or pen. i promised myself when it wasn’t fun anymore i wouldn’t do it. and here i am. i love u all and appreciate u soooooo much … u have no idea how much u’ve inspired me and fed my ego. but the truth is that i have to believe in me whether you all do or not. and thats what i’m lookin for. that belief in myself. me. I. i love us. thanks for being here for me and riding with me on this journey. let us continue.

We hope that since she later deleted the tweets, that she’s reconsidered her decision!

