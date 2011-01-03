Kim Kardashian Debuts New Single Produced By The Dream New Years Eve

Kim Kardashian was busy stretching her 15 minutes of fame this New Year’s Eve. The reality TV star debuted her new single produced by The Dream “Turn It Up” at TAO nightclub in Las Vegas. It doesn’t sound half bad if you ask me.
Also check out photo stills from the music video directed by Hype Williams. Word is that Kanye is supposed to cameo in the video.
