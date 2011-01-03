Ginuwine Serving As Pitchman For “Adult Chocolate Milk” Alcoholic Beverage

Black celebs have been lining up to endorse alcoholic beverages for years now.

Billy Dee Williams is almost as well known for his Colt 45 commercials as he is for being Lando Calrissian in Empire Strikes Back.

Diddy is collecting quite the check as brand ambassador for Ciroc vodka.

Now Ginuwine is stepping into the game by becoming a spokesperson for Adult Chocolate Milk.

Ginuwine will soon be appearing on billboards promoting the beverage along the Las Vegas strip, as well as a national commercial.

The 40-proof vodka-based variation on chocolate milk will hit stores nationwide this year, and is already on shelves at Costco stores in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada.

RELATED: The Top 10 Sexiest Male Videos Of All Time

RELATED: Ginuwine, “Don’t Get Into Texting With Your Kids”