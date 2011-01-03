Chris Brown Spoofs Raz-B’s Brother

Chris Brown, Raz-B, and Ricky Romance shared some words via Twitter this Christmas and things haven’t quite gone back to normal.Chris Brown and Raz-B exchange words/short messages when this picture was tweeted by Chris:

(By the way– I couldn’t stop laughing)

The ridicule didn’t stop there, it only escalated into Raz-B’s brother Ricky Romance throwing violent threats at the R&B singer. Ricky released this video to Worldstarhiphop.com shortly after:

Here’s the original threat:

The beef between the three is still brewing although both parties have apologized.

