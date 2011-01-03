Positive K. Launches Career As Stand Up Comic

Hip-Hop veteran Positive K. has launched a new career in stand-up comedy.

Pos is best known for two classic rap singles, “I’m Not Having It” with MC Lyte and 1992’s Hip-Hop smash single “I Got A Man,” in addition to recording songs with Big Daddy Kane, Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, Brand Nubian and others.

The rapper most recently hit the stage at the Palmetto Comedy House in Charleston, South Carolina, where he mixed his live performance of “I Got A Man” with his comedy routine.

“Being a rapper is a hard job, so I decided to stand up comedy,” Positive K. told AllHipHop.com. “My Guy Ice-T said I beat him to the punch, because he said he was going to go in himself.”

Although Positive K. made a high profile appearance on a remix of Nas’ “Where Are They Now” in 2006, Positive K. has remained low-key in the United States, although he has toured the world behind the success of “I Got A Man” and his 1992 album The Skills Dat Pay Da Billz.

“I blame all of you out there for not buying more rap records!” Positive K. joked. “Well I have two jobs now so let me go cause I’m late.”

Check out this clip of rapper Positive K. doing stand up comedy.

