Lil’ Kim To Nicki Minaj “Me & My Girl Mary Bout To End These B*tches”

And the beef goes on…Lil’ Kim couldn’t let a performance go by without mentioning her enemy Nicki Minaj. This New Year The Queen Bee hit the stage and performed her latest song “Black Friday.”She goes on to say: “Me and my girl Mary J. Blige bout to end these b*tches!” Kim was referring to Nicki Minaj and Keyshia Cole’s ” I Ain’t Thru” single which is supposedly a diss toward her and Mary. Kim later states that she and Mary aren’t working on a “diss record” they’re just working together! Aside from the drama the last time Kim and Mary teamed up , a hit (“I Cant Love You“) was born– I can’t wait!

*Ponders* Hm, didn’t Lil’ Kim do a song with Keyshia Cole?

Foxy Brown Readies Lil Kim Diss Track For Xmas Eve

Behind The Scenes Of Lil’ Kim’s Black Friday/Clap Clap Video [Nicki Minaj Diss]