Frankie Responds To Rumors Of Her Death

The Internet tried to kill Keyshia Cole’s mother Frankie Lons, but the outspoken reality TV staple called into the Maria More Midday Show on Hot 107.9 in ATL to let folks know that she is alive and well.

Frankie goes on to add that Keyshia and Neffie bonded as a result of the rumor during a three way call with Frankie. She even considered hopping on a plane and going to see Keyshia when the rumor first hit.

“There is a great possibility there will be Season 4 of “The Way It Is” with Keyshia Cole,” says Frankie. “We have healed behind the death rumor. Who ever did that rumor, tell ’em Holla! No more man down! 2011! Man up!

