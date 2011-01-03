Is T-Pain Signing To Young Money?

T-Pain first came to the attention of many folks thanks to Akon, who signed the auto-tune enthusiast to his Konvict Music record label.

However, it looks like T-Pain might be jumping ship and signing with Lil’ Wayne’s Young Money crew.

According to the “official jeweler” of Cash Money & Young Money, Gabriel Jacobs of Rafaello & Co, a Young Money chain was just completed for T-Pain that is valued at around $45,000.

