We all know that Chris Brown is the king of the “Dougie” dance but The Wizard’s guard John Wall(also known for his dougie) took his chances against the dancing machine.

The battle took place in Washington, DC, on New Years Eve and like I imagined–Chris reigned victorious! John gets a “E” for Effort though!

