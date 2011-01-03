Soulja Boy Says He Wrote “Whip My Hair”

Soulja Boy claims on Twitter that he wrote Willow Smith’s breakout song, “Whip My Hair.”

The song, which became an instant success upon its release this fall, contains the line “Hop up out my bed / Turn my swag on,” a reference to Soulja Boy’s hit single “Turn My Swag On.”

Hmmm…

The song is officially credited to writers Janae Rockwell and Ronald “Jukebox” Jackson.

Our guess is that Soulja Boy didn’t really write the song, but he probably gets a cut of the publishing because they used that line from his song.

