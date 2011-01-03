Xzibit Owes IRS Nearly $1 Million In Taxes

Xzibit hosted MTV’s popular television show “Pimp My Ride” in which he surprised people with complete overhauls of their busted up cars.

Since the show ended in late 2007, Xzibit could apparently use someone to pimp his wallet.

According to the Detroit News’ Tax Watchdog, Xzibit owes the IRS over $959,000 in unpaid federal taxes.

The IRS filed a $22,196 lien against him Nov. 2 with the Los Angeles County Recorder.

The IRS filed a $435,487 lien July 21, 2009, with the Bernalillo County Clerk in New Mexico, where he owns a home.

The IRS filed a $205,485 lien Feb. 4, 2009, in Los Angeles County. He owes income taxes from 2007, according to the lien.

The IRS filed a $296,355 lien April 17, 2008, in Los Angeles County for unpaid income taxes from 2006, records show.

Xzibit is the latest in a long line of entertainers to have issues with the taxman. Wesley Snipes recently began a three-year jail sentence for tax evasion. Rappers Trick Daddy, Doug E Fresh, Method Man, and Mos Def also recently found themselves on the IRS’ naughty list.

