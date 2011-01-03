Round-Up: New Year’s Eve 2010 Performances & Photos

It’s January 3rd and we’re STILL seeing videos and pictures from Friday night/Saturday morning. Here’s a round-up of performances:

First up is Jay-Z and Beyonce performing in Vegas. Chris Martin from Coldplay, Kanye and John Mayer joined them on stage as well. Bey and Jay were reportedly paid $2 Million for TWO songs. Must be nice.

Then, of course, there was Lil Wayne and Young Money at BET’s 106 & Park Celebration:

Here’s Weezy’s performance for NBC

Check out the gallery for pictures of The Hennessy and Belvedere’s NYE’s South Beach Takeover – Nicki Minaj, Jamie Foxx, Trey Songz, Meagan Good!