Judge Recommends Jail Time For Gucci Mane

A Superior Court judge has ordered that Gucci Mane be sent to prison for a year, for violating the terms of his probation during an altercation in November of 2010.

According to Dennis Byron’s Hip-Hop Enquirer website, Gucci could be sentenced to over a year in prison, for the probation violation.

The rapper’s attorney unsuccessfully argued to have Gucci, born Radric Davis, placed on home confinement.

In the end, a Fulton County Superior Court judge agreed that a prison term for Gucci Mane was inevitable.

If he is found guilty, Gucci Mane could spend as many as 17 months behind bars. The rapper has a hearing date for January 24th, 2011.

In November of 2010, Gucci Mane was arrested after police reported a white Hummer driving erratic on Northside Drive in Atlanta. When officers responded to the scene, they found Gucci Mane arguing with another man. Gucci allegedly struck the man as police attempted to diffuse the situation, resulting in officers pepper spraying the rapper.

He was charged with damage obstruction, damage to government property, driving without a license, reckless driving, running a red light or stop sign, failure to maintain a lane and driving on the wrong side of the road.

At the time, prosecutors dropped the charges and released Gucci for “want of prosecution.”

The November arrest came just six months after Gucci Mane was released from prison, after serving six months for a previous probation violation.

