NFL Week 17 Recap By Nick Javis

Since the start of the 2010 NFL season DJ Premier’s artist Nick Javis has been producing these fantastic “Rhyme Reels” that recap all of the week’s NFL games and gave a prediction of the Monday Night outcome. I think it’s pretty impressive that he can recap the entire weekend of the games complete with scores and stats in rhymes that actually make sense.

With the regular season coming to an end Nick gives us a Week 17 recap and a glimpse into what the playoffs will be like. [props to DJPremierBlog]

Song kicks in at 1:14

NFL RHYME REEL (Week 17): HOSTED BY NICK JAVAS from Nick Javas on Vimeo.

