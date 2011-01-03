Nas’ New Album May Include “Lost Tapes 2” As Bonus Disc

Nas fans were understandably disappointed when the Queens rapper’s promised The Lost Tapes Vol. 2 album wasn’t released last month due to record label politics.

But fans need not fret any longer.

Nas has a plan to get the album out.

“Because I kind of lost time, I really wanted to release [the album] in December,” Nas told MTV News. “But I’m starting my next album. So I feel like I’ll probably give The Lost Tapes as a deluxe, maybe, on the next album for free. I’m trying to figure that out now.”

As of now, Nas’ 10th studio album has no confirmed title or release date.

RELATED: Nas Blasts Def Jam In Email To LA Reid & Staff: “I Am Nobody’s Slave”

RELATED: Nas & Pete Rock Working Together On “Lost Tapes Vol. 2″