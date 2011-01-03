Lil Wayne Attends Magnolia Shorty Funeral In New Orleans

Rap star Lil Wayne joined hundreds of people recently to mourn slain rapper Magnolia Shorty in his hometown of New Orleans last Thursday.

As we previously reported, Magnolia Shorty (born Renetta Lowe) was murdered in New Orleans in December.

Lil Wayne, who had tweeted “R.I.P. my big sister Magnolia Shorty … this is a krazy world” earlier in the week, attended the service alongside Cash Money Records CEO Bryan “Baby aka Birdman” Williams. When the family was called to step forward and view the body in its white satin-lined casket, Weezy and Baby joined them.

Magnolia Shorty was discovered by Baby and was also the second female artist to sign with Cash Money Records.

