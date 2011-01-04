CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Waka Flocka Surrenders To Police

Leave a comment

According to Allhiphop.com Atlanta, Georgia rapper Waka Flocka Flame is currently being held on bond after he surrendered to authorities earlier yesterday on a variety of charges, stemming from a December 16th raid of his home.

RELATED: Gucci Mane Arrested In Raid

Waka Flocka turned himself into authorities and was charged with multiple offenses stemming from the raid, which yielded a small amount of marijuana and two guns.

READ MORE AT ALLHIPHOP.COM

RELATED POSTS

Waka Flocka Involved In Gay Porn Scandal?!

Waka Flocka Lyrics Examined: Is He Really That Stupid?

hip-hop behind bars , Waka Flocka Flame

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close