Waka Flocka Surrenders To Police

According to Allhiphop.com Atlanta, Georgia rapper Waka Flocka Flame is currently being held on bond after he surrendered to authorities earlier yesterday on a variety of charges, stemming from a December 16th raid of his home.

Waka Flocka turned himself into authorities and was charged with multiple offenses stemming from the raid, which yielded a small amount of marijuana and two guns.

