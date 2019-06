A representative for 46 -year-old actress Vivica A. Fox has confirmed the Two Can Play That Game star’s engagement to 27-year-old Atlanta club promoter Omar “Slim” White.

White proposed to Fox on December 26th while the two were on vacation in South Beach.

Fox was previously married to singer Christopher Harvest, and briefly dated 50 Cent in 2003.

RELATED: 50 Cent’s Next Vs. His Ex: Who’s Hotter?

RELATED: Vivica A Fox Looks Hot Again [PHOTOS]