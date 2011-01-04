Dr. Conrad Murray Headed To Court

Dr. Conrad Murray, the late Michael Jackson’s personal physician, will be in a Los Angeles courtroom today for the first day of a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to hold a full trial. He has been charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter in the June 25, 2009 death of Michael Jackson.

More that two dozen witnesses are expected to be called including This Is It choreographer Kenny Ortega.

Murray’s lawyers have said the doctor did inject the 50-year-old pop icon with the powerful surgical anesthetic propofol in an attempt to combat Jackson’s chronic insomnia, but that the dose “should have” not been enough to kill him.

