Rick Ross premiered this brand new track on NYC’s Power 105 this morning.

“Made Men,” featuring Drake sounds like just about every other Rick Ross song that was a hit for the rapper last year.

We’re sure it’ll do well for him.

Officer Ricky also announced the title of his new album, God Forgives, I Don’t.

