Catya Arrested For Outstanding Bench Warrant

“Bad Girls Club” star Catya Washington found herself on her way to jail on December 29th.

The former reality show star was busted for an outstanding bench warrant.

Sources tell TMZ that Washington, who was on house arrest for a drug possession and weapons charges from a few months ago, had wandered outside of her designated area.

It’s believed that Washington will be released sometime this week.

