Brett Favre Sued By Two Women For Sexual Harassment

Brett Favre’s NFL career may have possibly ended with a defeat to the Detroit Lions on Sunday (Jan. 2), but his off the field woes continue. After being fined $50,000 by the NFL for not being more forthcoming with evidence in his alleged harassment of New York Jets sideline reporter Jenn Sterger, two more women who worked as massage therapists with the Jets while Favre was there have claimed they were harassed by Favre.

The women claim they were relieved of their duties after complaining to management about Favre’s alleged actions. These new allegations cap a tumultuous year for Brett Favre who saw his consecutive game start streak end because of an injury, suffer a concussion when he attempted to return to the field, and the Minnesota Vikings go through a losing season a year after Favre took them to the NFC title game.

The NFL was accused of dragging out the Sterger investigation to protect Favre. It will be interesting to see what happens in this case.

