Skillz Says He’s Writing For Willow Smith’s New Album

Skillz is on everyone’s mind now that we’ve hit 2011 and reminisced on 2010 via his yearly “Rap Up” song.

In an interview with BET.com, Skillz revealed that he and his touring partner, Jazzy Jeff, will be working on material for Willow Smith’s upcoming album.

BET.com: What else are you working on?

Skillz: I put an album out. “The World Needs More Skillz” came out October 27. We’re about to shoot the second video for that. I got a Travis Barker remix, the cut that I’m about to release, I got a couple of new videos. I did this movie last year. Me and Jazzy Jeff are collaborating on an album this year. I’m still hosting parties, working on songs. We’re working on some stuff for Willow Smith’s album.

How did that come about?

I mean, you know, I worked with her dad [Will Smith] on a few projects before so you know I have a relationship with him. It was just a natural progression like they’re doing music so, you know, that door’s always open. I’d be crazy not to try to walk through it, so we’re working on some stuff. Her Roc Nation debut will be out probably next year.

What’s it like writing from the perspective of a 10-year-old girl?

I mean, I can write for anybody. It’s just stepping outside of yourself, looking at the market and realize on what’s missing and try to fill that void. We all throw darts, sometimes they stick, sometimes they don’t. But, you know, you keep going.