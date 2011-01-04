Gucci Mane Sent To Mental Health Facility

Less than a month after DMX entered a prison mental facility, Gucci Mane finds himself in one as well.

According to TMZ, Gucci Mane filed a “Special Plea of Mental Incompetency” in a Georgia courtroom yesterday which stated that he was unable to “intelligently participate in the probation revocation hearing.”

The judge ordered Gucci into custody and he was taken to a mental health facility, pending evaluation of his mental state.

