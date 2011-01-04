Ricky Romance Goes Out Looking For Chris Brown In L.A.

When Raz B’s brother, Ricky Romance, said that he’d kill Chris Brown if he ever stepped foot in Los Angeles, C Breezy obviously took it with a grain of salt.

Brown hopped on Twitter late last night and early this morning to proclaim that he was in the City of Angels, obviously mocking Ricky’s threats.

Apparently, Ricky Romance is a man of his word, as a video later made its way on to the internet showing Ricky Romance trolling down Hollywood Boulevard, the last place you’ll find any celebrity, like a lost puppy looking for Chris Brown.

RELATED: Raz-B’s Brother To Chris Brown: “I’ll Put A Pistol In Your Mouth” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Chris Brown & Raz-B Argue Over Twitter