Saigon, “The Greatest Story Never Told”

Saigon has just leaked the title track to his official solo debut, The Greatest Story Never Told coming out February 17th. The track is one of many produced by Just Blaze for the project. Track list and credits are after the song.

1. Station Identification (Intro) Feat Fatman Scoop Produced By Just Blaze

2. The Invita Saigon Feat Q Tip And Fatman Scoop (B. Carenard Nogias Music BMI) Produced by Just Blaze

3. Come On Baby feat Swizz Beatz and Jay Z (B. Carenard, K. Dean. S. Carter J. Smith) Produced by Just Blaze

4. War (B. Carenard M. Shemer) Produced by Scram Jones

5. Enemies (B. Carenard D. Allen) Produced by D. Allen

6. Friends (B. Carenard J.Smith) Produced by Just Blaze

7. The Greatest story Never Told (B.Carenard J.Smith) Produced by Just Blaze

8. Clap feat. Faith Evans (B. Carenrd F. Evans. J. Smith) Produced by Just Blaze

9. Preacher (B.Carenard J.Smith) Produced by Just Blaze

10. It’s Alright feat. Marsha Ambrosios (B. Carenard M.Ambrosios J.Smith K.West) Produced by Kanye West

11. Believe It (B.Carenard J.Smith) Produced by Just Blaze

12. Give It To Me Feat Raheem DeVaughn (B.Carenard R. DeVaughn) Produced by SC

13. What The Lovers Do feat Devin The Dude (B.Carenard) Produced by Red Spyda

14. Better Way feat Layzie Bone (B. Carenard) Produced by Just Blaze

15. Oh Yeah (Our Babies) (B. Carenard) Produced by Buckwild

16. Bring Me Down (B.Carenard D. Corbett) Produced by D.J. Corbett

