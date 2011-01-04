Master P.’s Daughter Cymphonique Lands Nickelodeon Sitcom

Master P.’s daughter Cymphonique Miller will be the latest family member to be featured in a Nickelodeon sitcom, as the 14-year-old is set to star in the upcoming series “How to Rock Braces and Glasses.”

The sitcom, which is based on a new book series from Alloy Entertainment, will star Cymphonique as Kacey, a girl who was popular until she has to get braces for her teeth and has to wear glasses.

When she becomes shunned by the mean, popular girls in school, Kacey turns to music as a release.

This is the second major sitcom one of Master P.’s children has starred in. His son Romeo Miller starred in Nickelodeon’s hit series Romeo!, which aired from 2003-2006.

Cymphonique has previously appeared on Nick series such as “Big Time Rush”, “The Troop”, “True Jackson VP” and “Just Jordan.”

Read the whole article on AllHipHop.com!

RELATED: Master P’s Daughter Cymphonique Is A “Soldier Girl” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Master P. Announces Health Awareness Concert In Honor Of Teena Marie