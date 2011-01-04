Charles Hamilton To Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation

Gucci Mane and DMX aren’t the only rappers spending some time in the loony bin.

Charles Hamilton, who is already in jail in Cleveland for an assault charge, was referred to a psychiatric clinic today. He was referred by the court to determine whether or not he is mentally competent to stand trial for the felony assault charge.

Charles underwent mental health treatment last year for what he claimed was a “broken heart.”

SOURCE

RELATED: Gucci Mane Sent To Mental Health Facility

RELATED: DMX Placed In Mental Health Unit