Raphael Saadiq “Radio”

Raphael Saadiq’s critically acclaimed 2008 album, The Way I See It, saw the former Tony Toni Tone frontman fully embracing the sound of soul music in the 60s and early 70s.

Saadiq’s forthcoming new album, Stone Rollin’, seems to continue in that vein with more throwback sounds as evident on the album’s lead single, “Radio.”

Stone Rollin’ drops in March!

