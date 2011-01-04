47 Facts About Nicholas Cage

Any actor who voluntarily names himself after a Black comic book character is alright in my book. This is one factoid about Nicholas Cage I did actually know (he named himself after Luke Cage) but there are some other crazy things that Moviefone dug about him that you have to see. What kind of man owns a pet octopus and pays $276,000 at an auction for a dinosaur skull?

You would think that a man who loves comic books enough to name his son Kal El would have done a better job with Ghost Rider.

