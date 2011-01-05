Marsha Ambrosius Addresses Homophobia & Bullying In “Far Away” Video

Marsha Ambrosius is really building quite the buzz for her upcoming album, Late Nights and Early Mornings.

After capturing the public’s attention with the catchy “Hope She Cheats On You (With A Basketball Player)” and her Lady T-approved cover of “Yes Indeed,” her latest single, the Just Blaze produced “Far Away” is taking over radio airwaves.

The slow jam just might propel Ambrosius into mainstream consciousness thanks to it’s sure-to-be-controversial video which depicts the fatal beating of a gay black male that leads to the suicide of his partner.

Ambrosius closes the video with this note:

Dear friends,

Every year over 1 million people commit SUICIDE.

Some were BULLIED because of their SEXUALITY.

I lost a friend to SUICIDE, and I’m asking all of you to support alternative lifestyles.

Don’t put up with or join in with BULLYING.

It’s time we become more aware in this WORLD.

Take responsibility to make a difference.

So if my MUSIC can save one life,

I’ve done my job.

I love you all so much.

Marsha

RELATED: Marsha Ambrosius Debuts Teena Marie Cover At Concert [VIDEO]

RELATED: “Four Women” F/ Jill Scott, Ledisi, Marsha Ambrosius And Kelly Price [VIDEO]