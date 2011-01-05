Foxy’s Former Manager Planning $100K Lawsuit Over Studio Bills

Foxy Brown’s New Year’s Eve blow up via Twitter may land her in court, as her former manager is now planning to sue for studio fees and other expenses.

Foxy’s former manager Bernadette Brennan told The New York Daily News that she dropped the rapper as a client, after her Twitter tirade on December 31st.

According to Brennan, Foxy is in need of “help” due to her self-destructive behavior.

“It’s always sad when an artist has everything they need at their fingertips but still displays such self-destructive behavior,” Bernadette Brennan told the Daily News. “I hope she gets the help she needs. I was one of the few people in her corner.”

Brennan claims she is planning a lawsuit against the former rap star, who is accused of racking up over $100,000 in studio bills.

