Montel Williams Arrested In Airport For Possession Of Pot Pipe

Former talk show host and medical marijuana activist (and prescription holder), Montel Williams was arrested at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee for possession of a pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana.

The Milwaukee Sheriff’s office says that the pipe was found on Tuesday by TSA agents at a security checkpoint. Williams paid a $484 fine and was allowed to continue his travel plans.

Williams, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, says he uses marijuana to ease chronic pain. He became an activist for medical marijuana laws after being stopped at a Detroit airport for the same charge.

