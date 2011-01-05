Toni Braxton Thinking About Posing For Playboy

Toni Braxton is one of the hottest 40+ years old in the business but posing for Playboy at her age seems a little suspect. None-the-less the sultry star is heavily considering the notion.

Toni Braxton filed for a second bankruptcy in 2010 with claims of debt in the millions(rumored to be somewhere around the 50 million mark). Could this be a desperate measure to help her bank account?

Toni recently admitted to suffering from Lupus an auto immune disease. She also has pericarditis, an inflammation of the heart lining that has rendered her prone to high blood pressure and heart palpitations.

Along with possible posing for Playboy Toni will be staring in a reality TV series “Braxton Family Values,” a show that follows her four sisters, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, as they break into show business.

We wish you well, Toni!

