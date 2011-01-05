Hurley’s Cursed “LOST” Numbers Show Up In Mega Millions Drawing

In what might be one of the craziest coincidences in television history, four of the six winning lottery numbers picked by Hurley on ABC’s hit series LOST were pulled in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

Hurley’s winning combination of 4 8 15 16 23 and 42 were a recurring theme throughout the show. In season 2, the numbers were needed to open a hatch that saved all of humanity.

4 8 15 25 47 42 were the numbers pulled in last night’s $355 million jackpot.

The four matching numbers, 4 8 15 and 42, would’ve won a considerably smaller prize of $150.

