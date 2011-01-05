Nicki Minaj Debut Album Pink Friday Is Certified Platinum

Hear Ye’ Hear Ye’ all Nicki Minaj haters and fans–the head

Barb’s debut album “Pink Friday” according to the RIAA website has been Certified Platinum! Whether or not you like Nicki Minaj, the rap star is doing big things for females and rap! It took only 2 months for the album to reach platinum status.

