According to Mediatakeout.com this beautiful baby boy belongs to Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats…

Alicia gave birth to baby Egypt on October 14, 2010 and we haven’t had a close-up of the infant yet; Mediatakeout.com was able to find a picture.

RELATED:

Alicia Keys & Eve Get “Speechless” Over Kanye’s “Devil In A New Dress” [AUDIO]

Happy Couple: Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz