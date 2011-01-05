Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa “That Good”

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa are gunning for Method Man & Redman’s place as hip-hops most blunted two-some.

In the tradition of Meth & Red, the two are teaming up for the forthcoming film High School, scheduled to be released on April 20th (get it… 4/20).

“That Good,” a song about weed (What’d you expect?), is the first song from the film’s soundtrack to be released.

Check it out!

