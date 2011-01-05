Olivia, Somaya Reese & Girlfriends Of Jim Jones & Fabolous Land Reality Show

Former G-Unit starlet Olivia will be featured in an upcoming reality show on VH1 focusing on women who date rappers and women who are trying to make it in the music business while maintaining a personal relationship.

VH1 will premiere an 8-part “Docu-Soap” series titled “Love & Hip Hop” this March. The series follows four women, two of whom are waiting for their boyfriends to commit.

The other two women attempt to pursue their careers, while showing the struggle they face in their personal relationships.

Jim Jones’ girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin and Fabolous’ girlfriend Emily Bustamante are two of the women waiting for their boyfriends to settle down, while Olivia and model Somaya Reese showcase the sacrifices they have made to pursue their careers.

“Love & Hip Hop” premieres Monday, March 21st.

