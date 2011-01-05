“Whip My Hair” Songwriter Pens Diss Track To Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy had a lot of eyebrows raised after he claimed on Twitter that he had written Willow Smith’s hit single “Whip My Hair.”

Though the song does contain a line from Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On,” he’s not listed as a writer on the song. Those credits are given to Ronald “Jukebox” Jackson and Janae Rockwell.

Jackson didn’t take too kindly to Soulja Boy claiming credit for his work. In true 2010 2011 fashion, Jackson wrote a diss track aimed at Soulja Boy called “Invisible Boy Swag.”

