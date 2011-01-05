Shaq & Hoopz Are Still Together!

When rumor broke that Shaq and Hoopz were engaged I think all around the world a jumped off the record. That came suddenly after a bitter and sour divorce between Shaq and Shaunie of “Basketball Wives.”Hoopz, real name Nicole Alexander and Shaq were photo’d walking the streets holding hands after the David Letterman Show. AFter breaking off the engagement we thought the romance was over, I guess were mistaken!

As odd a couple they may be, they look like they have fun together!

