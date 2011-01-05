The Dream’s High School Photo

After cheating on Christina Milian I took a loss of interest in R&B singer, producer The Dream but after seeing his high school picture I realize that he wasn’t always chubby and that he was pretty good looking. He’s photo’d here with other boys and even though he has the “I don’t want to take a picture” face, The Dream was cute!

By the way…how old is this picture that the color is so heavily faded?

BEST AND WORST OF 2010

Christina Milian Says Divorce Settlement Rumors Are False [VIDEO]