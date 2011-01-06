Waka Flocka Released From Jail

Rapper Waka Flocka Flames was released from prison earlier this evening (January 5th), stemming from a raid on his home on last week.

The rapper posted a $40,000 bond and was released from the Henry County Jail, after surrendering to authorities on January 3rd.

Waka Flocka was not home during the raid on his house on December 16th, which resulted in several men being detained and arrested on minor drug and gun possession charges.

Waka's mother was not pleased at all.

