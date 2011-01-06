T.I. & Tiny Caught Having Sex In Jail

T.I. found himself in more trouble after security guards caught him and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, engaged in a sex act during her most recent visit to see her incarcerated husband.

T.I. is serving a year in an Arkansas state prison for violating his probation in September 2010 after being caught with drugs.

Prison rules state that visitors may kiss and embrace at the start of the visit, but hands must be visible to staff at all time.

Tiny confirmed the incident to TMZ and says that after they were caught, T.I. was immediately punished and sent to a “special housing unit.

