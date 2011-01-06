Kanye West’s “Monster” Gets Muppet Remixes

If you were disturbed by the macabre nature of Kanye West’s “Monster” video some enterprising video editors have taken to giving it a kinder, gentler makeover.

Since our very own Mec Jagger mashed up “Whip My Hair” with Sesame Street’s “I Love My Hair” we’re not surprised to see these reworks of “Monster” using the cuddly little devils from the Children’s Television Workshop. Who freaked it the best?

I want to see one of these with Monsters Inc.

*warning explicit language*

This one was a bit short. We think he’s looking for funding to finish it. Good luck with that.

Ms Piggy as Nicki Minaj makes this one hilarious.

RELATED POSTS: