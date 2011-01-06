Radio One, Inc. Makes Job Offer To Ted Williams

WASHINGTON, D.C. January 5, 2011. Radio One, Inc., announced today that Radio Station WXMG-FM in Columbus, Ohio, which can be found at www.MyColumbusMagic.com, interviewed Ted Williams, the man who has become an Internet sensation and is aptly being referred to as the Man with the Golden Radio Voice, and offered him a full-time job.

It would be a fitting return to the airwaves as Mr.Williams worked for WXMG years ago (before it was owned by Radio One), listens to the station and would be a perfect host of the station’s popular nighttime show The Quiet Storm (a format created by Cathy Hughes who founded Radio One), which allows our listeners to leave their hectic day behind and slip into a calm and quiet evening.

Radio One is sensitive to the issues that Mr. Williams has faced and as his employer would commit to assisting him with housing, counseling and transportation. Radio One was founded on the premise of “Service to the Community” and so this commitment to Mr. Williams is in keeping with the theme of our 30th Anniversary Celebration in October 2010 during which we gave back to the community in ways that impacted countless lives across the country.

Radio One is the parent company of TheUrbanDaily.com.

